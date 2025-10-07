- Gauntlet Improvements and Fixes
- All earned perks and parts now display properly on Gauntlet menu
- Perk and part choices will never be two of the same anymore
- Reworked how part benefits and holo bonuses are displayed
- All perks and parts earned during a run will be displayed in selected upgrades
- Fixed issue where quitting race was an automatic win
- Fixed issues with gauntlet towers not properly resetting
- Fixed various issues with gauntlet menu
- Rebuilt lighting on Hedgehog Hills
- Fixed issue where 2 of the police voices werent effected by volume settings
Race Jam - EA v0.1.7 - Big Gauntlet Mode Improvements
