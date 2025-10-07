 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20289010 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Gauntlet Improvements and Fixes
    • All earned perks and parts now display properly on Gauntlet menu
    • Perk and part choices will never be two of the same anymore
    • Reworked how part benefits and holo bonuses are displayed
    • All perks and parts earned during a run will be displayed in selected upgrades
    • Fixed issue where quitting race was an automatic win
    • Fixed issues with gauntlet towers not properly resetting
    • Fixed various issues with gauntlet menu

  • Rebuilt lighting on Hedgehog Hills
  • Fixed issue where 2 of the police voices werent effected by volume settings

