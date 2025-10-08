Hey Citizens!

We've had our hands full wrestling some particularly cheeky bugs in the last few days.

It turns out our NPCs were taking a break, and we put them back on the right track, in a way or another. Mushrooms are growing again and other boring technical issues got fixed!

Fixed farmer routines. They were apparently training for the City 20 Olympic marathon, running miles just to drop off a single item at a time. They are now way more productive!

Fixed Podoshva farming routines. They got their green thumb back and their crops were never this healthy!

Fixed an issue where NPCs just... forgot how to cook. We reminded them that fire is hot and food goes in the pot. They're back to whipping up meals, so no more dining on raw rations!

Fixed the mushroom regrowth times. They are regrowing regularly now that we've gotten to the root of the problem.

Cloth works as fuel again. Just a heads-up, wood logs exist.. So maybe hold off on throwing your favorite shirt into the fire!

Fixed a softlock where you faint while resting. No more watching your little character slowly fading away...

Fixed an error with Unsupported saves that insisted on reappearing after getting deleted.