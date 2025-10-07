 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20288923 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This version was released to fix a critical Unity engine issue that could cause unexpected crashes during gameplay.
We’ve also made input adjustments to ensure more precise responses and smoother gameplay.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback! 💙

Changed files in this update

Windows Omega Racers Content Depot 659061
