This version was released to fix a critical Unity engine issue that could cause unexpected crashes during gameplay.
We’ve also made input adjustments to ensure more precise responses and smoother gameplay.
Thank you all for your continued support and feedback! 💙
🛠️ Update Available
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Omega Racers Content Depot 659061
