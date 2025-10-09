 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20288897 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue, that caused game to crash after the opening cutscene

  • Fixed an issue, that caused the iron gate not to open after the “fire” cutscene

  • Several performance fixes

  • Additional savepoints were added to the Submarine level

  • Fixed an issue, that caused several objects in the Hospital level to act abnormally

  • Fixed an issue, that caused visual bugs in the “looping” areas of the game

  • Improved the readability of the “Settings” menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2419671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link