Fixed an issue, that caused game to crash after the opening cutscene
Fixed an issue, that caused the iron gate not to open after the “fire” cutscene
Several performance fixes
Additional savepoints were added to the Submarine level
Fixed an issue, that caused several objects in the Hospital level to act abnormally
Fixed an issue, that caused visual bugs in the “looping” areas of the game
Improved the readability of the “Settings” menu
Hotfix #3 — Optimization, Bugfixes
