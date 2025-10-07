Your safety while playing our games is our top priority.
We’ve been informed of a recent security vulnerability affecting Unity. Although no malicious activity has been detected in connection with this issue, we’re taking immediate action to keep our players protected.
A new update is now live on Fabledom and includes the necessary security fixes. We strongly encourage all players to update the game as soon as possible to ensure the best and most secure gameplay experience.
You can find additional details on Unity’s official website here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Important Security Update Available ⚠️
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update