Good news everyone,

Patch 2025.9.24.0.42 is now available.

The game now uses terrain streaming to load in smaller chunks of terrain around the camera and then lower detail mesh representations of terrain further away from the camera to save memory. This reduces the detail level of terrains and trees in the distance. Terrain streaming may only be a temporary solution to the memory consumption problem. The game is now able to run on computers with 8gb of ram.

Fixed the creature selection screen to show a black background behind the dinosaur preview, instead of an empty sky.

Added a graphics option for grass and plant shadow distance called "Detail Shadow Distance". The "Detail Shadows" option must be enabled for this to have any effect.

Now the oxygen gauge will display if your dinosaur does not have gills but is swimming, instead of needing to be underwater.

Edible plant food from nests are once again able to be eaten.

Skin texture variants are once again working correctly for Pachycephalosaurus and Helicoprion.

Fixed a dinosaur set up problem where in some cases the dinosaur's body renderer reference was getting overwritten with a different renderer, such as the teeth or claws renderer. This was mostly a problem with some dinosaur skin texture previews.

Semi-aquatic creatures can once again drink saltwater to satisfy their thirst.

Pachycephalosaurus camera offsets and zoom level has been fixed.

Fixed a loading problem with the Great Sands map being set to your startup map in the game options. Now the map loads properly.

A new nest has been added to the game. This nest is mostly made up of sticks and is used for the aerial dinosaurs and a few others.

Fixed eggs not appearing in nests.

Made egg sizes more accurate.

Nests can once again be scavenged from to find nest building materials. Your own nest cannot be scavenged from.