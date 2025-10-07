MUSIC
- "Aerian Dance" is out !
- Bonus level Re{*}t will follow shortly !
- Currently working on a radio station, more coming soon...
CAREER
- Added controller rumble on all tracks
- Missiles and consumables are now triggered using L1 or R1
- Dezoom is now achieved by pressing the north button
- Inspect your inventory using the upper cross
- Added additional orientation indicators in recurrent rooms
- Added tooltips to power ups
- Balanced the map generation (less branching and more recurrent rooms)
- Made scrap stand out a little more
- Fixed a bunch of bugs and minor issues
- Modules range is now more narrow to focus enemies in front of the player
- Can no longer change track while interacting with a recurrent room
- Nerfed the "Veinard" upgrade boosting resources found in walls
- Reduced walls hitbox to make movements more permissive
- Raised the soundgem resistance when taking a hit
- Increased bosses' HP scaling when healing up (+75% > +100%)
GENERAL
- Dash length now scales on track volume
- Improved the main menu's interface and navigation
- Track's name now appears on the character when connecting to it
- Score recap is now stacked and not music specific
- Fixed a bug making bosses disappear during a fight
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes get stuck against a wall
- Fixed minor bugs in the tutorial
