7 October 2025 Build 20288718
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This was a longer wait than normal because I was away to celebrate my wife's birthday. Thrilled to report she had a great one.

The patches are starting to focus more on the details. This week we have more events passed into the log as well as some client-side stability improvements. I hope these changes are landing well and please, if you discover any issues, post them up in the discussion of these patches. I am working diligently to get this project ready for full launch.

New Additions:


- Portals report their reaction to crystals in the event log
- Clips are created and uploaded to Twitch automatically for a solid hole in one
- In game UI is being used for inviting friends

Bug Fixes:


- Health disappears when entering the portal
- Zombie players can no longer escape
- Client vote responses should be working
- Client loading screen should reliably disappear on match start

Greatly appreciate the feedback and support while developing Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3

