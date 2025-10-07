Hey folks!



This was a longer wait than normal because I was away to celebrate my wife's birthday. Thrilled to report she had a great one.



The patches are starting to focus more on the details. This week we have more events passed into the log as well as some client-side stability improvements. I hope these changes are landing well and please, if you discover any issues, post them up in the discussion of these patches. I am working diligently to get this project ready for full launch.



New Additions:

- Portals report their reaction to crystals in the event log

- Clips are created and uploaded to Twitch automatically for a solid hole in one

- In game UI is being used for inviting friends



Bug Fixes:

- Health disappears when entering the portal

- Zombie players can no longer escape

- Client vote responses should be working

- Client loading screen should reliably disappear on match start



Greatly appreciate the feedback and support while developing Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3

