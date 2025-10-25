 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20288663 Edited 25 October 2025 – 17:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Salvete, Explorers!

Update 0.3.5 has arrived — bringing our largest construction overhaul yet alongside new production buildings, UI improvements, and important bug fixes. Build smarter, craft better, and strengthen your Roman frontier like never before.

🏗️ NEW CONTENT

Modular Construction System

Take full control of how your settlement evolves:

  • Modular building system added

  • Foundations and access stairs now available

  • Clay walls added (plain, with door, with window, and with wattle)

  • All wall types now come in red-painted variants

  • Fireplaces for indoor spaces

  • Columns (x4) added for decoration and structure

  • Thatched roofs (x3) and wicker roofs (x3) added

Defenses — Tier 3 Upgrades

Fortify your perimeter with new options:

  • Tier 3 defensive towers (x3) + new tower roofs (x3)

  • New Tier 3 palisade platform + 2 roof options

  • Access stairs for towers/platforms (x4)

  • 3 new palisade models added

New Production Buildings & Stations

Expand your industrial capabilities:

  • Forge → Improve metals using charcoal

  • Lime Kiln → Convert gravel into lime

  • Minitum → Produce charcoal from firewood

  • Fullonica → Dye fabrics in green, yellow, and black

  • New Tier 2 torch workshop

  • Glue & candle production added

  • Stonemason workbench → 2 work slots + tool storage

  • New workstation for helmets, weapons & armor

Other Additions

  • Well → Permanent water source where built

  • Decorative rugs for interiors

  • All Roman shields updated to support the new dye colors

🔧 CHANGES

A major interface refresh:

  • Updated player menu

  • Redesigned character, inventory, trading, liquid transfer, crafting, and construction menus

World and progression improvements:

  • Quest line updated → Camp repositioning no longer mandatory

  • Camp generation now based on current camp level

  • Adjusted distribution of enemy, allied, and neutral camps

  • Rebalanced loot and NPC counts in all camps

  • Improved visual fidelity for several building models

🐞 BUG FIXES

  • Performance and memory bottlenecks improved

  • Several problematic storage areas reorganized

  • Carts no longer sink into lakes — they now stop at the shoreline

Thank you for helping shape the future of Summa Expeditionis! Your feedback directly drives our updates — keep sharing your thoughts and ideas with us in the Steam community.

DISCORD

Onward, Commander. ⚔️
The Summa Expeditionis Team

Changed files in this update

