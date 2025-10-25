Salvete, Explorers!
Update 0.3.5 has arrived — bringing our largest construction overhaul yet alongside new production buildings, UI improvements, and important bug fixes. Build smarter, craft better, and strengthen your Roman frontier like never before.
🏗️ NEW CONTENT
Modular Construction System
Take full control of how your settlement evolves:
Modular building system added
Foundations and access stairs now available
Clay walls added (plain, with door, with window, and with wattle)
All wall types now come in red-painted variants
Fireplaces for indoor spaces
Columns (x4) added for decoration and structure
Thatched roofs (x3) and wicker roofs (x3) added
Defenses — Tier 3 Upgrades
Fortify your perimeter with new options:
Tier 3 defensive towers (x3) + new tower roofs (x3)
New Tier 3 palisade platform + 2 roof options
Access stairs for towers/platforms (x4)
3 new palisade models added
New Production Buildings & Stations
Expand your industrial capabilities:
Forge → Improve metals using charcoal
Lime Kiln → Convert gravel into lime
Minitum → Produce charcoal from firewood
Fullonica → Dye fabrics in green, yellow, and black
New Tier 2 torch workshop
Glue & candle production added
Stonemason workbench → 2 work slots + tool storage
New workstation for helmets, weapons & armor
Other Additions
Well → Permanent water source where built
Decorative rugs for interiors
All Roman shields updated to support the new dye colors
🔧 CHANGES
A major interface refresh:
Updated player menu
Redesigned character, inventory, trading, liquid transfer, crafting, and construction menus
World and progression improvements:
Quest line updated → Camp repositioning no longer mandatory
Camp generation now based on current camp level
Adjusted distribution of enemy, allied, and neutral camps
Rebalanced loot and NPC counts in all camps
Improved visual fidelity for several building models
🐞 BUG FIXES
Performance and memory bottlenecks improved
Several problematic storage areas reorganized
Carts no longer sink into lakes — they now stop at the shoreline
Thank you for helping shape the future of Summa Expeditionis! Your feedback directly drives our updates — keep sharing your thoughts and ideas with us in the Steam community.
Onward, Commander. ⚔️
The Summa Expeditionis Team
