Salvete, Explorers!

Update 0.3.5 has arrived — bringing our largest construction overhaul yet alongside new production buildings, UI improvements, and important bug fixes. Build smarter, craft better, and strengthen your Roman frontier like never before.

🏗️ NEW CONTENT

Modular Construction System

Take full control of how your settlement evolves:

Modular building system added

Foundations and access stairs now available

Clay walls added (plain, with door , with window , and with wattle )

All wall types now come in red-painted variants

Fireplaces for indoor spaces

Columns (x4) added for decoration and structure

Thatched roofs (x3) and wicker roofs (x3) added

Defenses — Tier 3 Upgrades

Fortify your perimeter with new options:

Tier 3 defensive towers (x3) + new tower roofs (x3)

New Tier 3 palisade platform + 2 roof options

Access stairs for towers/platforms (x4)

3 new palisade models added

New Production Buildings & Stations

Expand your industrial capabilities:

Forge → Improve metals using charcoal

Lime Kiln → Convert gravel into lime

Minitum → Produce charcoal from firewood

Fullonica → Dye fabrics in green, yellow, and black

New Tier 2 torch workshop

Glue & candle production added

Stonemason workbench → 2 work slots + tool storage

New workstation for helmets, weapons & armor

Other Additions

Well → Permanent water source where built

Decorative rugs for interiors

All Roman shields updated to support the new dye colors

🔧 CHANGES

A major interface refresh:

Updated player menu

Redesigned character, inventory, trading, liquid transfer, crafting, and construction menus

World and progression improvements:

Quest line updated → Camp repositioning no longer mandatory

Camp generation now based on current camp level

Adjusted distribution of enemy, allied, and neutral camps

Rebalanced loot and NPC counts in all camps

Improved visual fidelity for several building models

🐞 BUG FIXES

Performance and memory bottlenecks improved

Several problematic storage areas reorganized

Carts no longer sink into lakes — they now stop at the shoreline

Thank you for helping shape the future of Summa Expeditionis! Your feedback directly drives our updates — keep sharing your thoughts and ideas with us in the Steam community.

Onward, Commander. ⚔️

The Summa Expeditionis Team