Added

- New vendor in island of safety

- New monster for novice location

- More variety in vendor goods

- New set of armor for casters with useful affixes

Changed

- Starting mobs are easier to kill, but they give less xp

- After death player now respawns with half HP/MP instead of minimum value

- Better gear effect swapper UI. Can't place white items in it anymore

- Better shop UI

Fixed

- Fixed duplication glitch with atomizer/effect swapper

- Can now drag gear directly from equipment to effect swapper and back

- Weapons icons in shop now properly turn like in inventory for consistency

- Fixed name input field being stuck with weird text in it

- Fixed magic wand icon