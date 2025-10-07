Added
- New vendor in island of safety
- New monster for novice location
- More variety in vendor goods
- New set of armor for casters with useful affixes
Changed
- Starting mobs are easier to kill, but they give less xp
- After death player now respawns with half HP/MP instead of minimum value
- Better gear effect swapper UI. Can't place white items in it anymore
- Better shop UI
Fixed
- Fixed duplication glitch with atomizer/effect swapper
- Can now drag gear directly from equipment to effect swapper and back
- Weapons icons in shop now properly turn like in inventory for consistency
- Fixed name input field being stuck with weird text in it
- Fixed magic wand icon
Changed files in this update