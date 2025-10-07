 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20288594 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:59:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- New vendor in island of safety

- New monster for novice location

- More variety in vendor goods

- New set of armor for casters with useful affixes

Changed

- Starting mobs are easier to kill, but they give less xp

- After death player now respawns with half HP/MP instead of minimum value

- Better gear effect swapper UI. Can't place white items in it anymore

- Better shop UI

Fixed

- Fixed duplication glitch with atomizer/effect swapper

- Can now drag gear directly from equipment to effect swapper and back

- Weapons icons in shop now properly turn like in inventory for consistency

- Fixed name input field being stuck with weird text in it

- Fixed magic wand icon

Changed files in this update

