 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20288479 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 4 new sigils.

  • Added 2 new locations, <Palace of Distortions> and <Black Fort>.

  • Added new types of enemies and game.

  • Added 4 new music tracks.

  • Access to the rings of power is open if you have 5 rings with different symbols.

  • A switch for automatic use of the <Sacred Awe> perk has been added to its description.

  • 4 new achievements have been added: <Deliverer>, <Ring of Power>, <Mad Ritual>, <Forge>.

  • 1 level has been added for the <Dedicated> achievement.

  • The <Two Weapons> technique now works with weapons not only swords.

  • Fixed a bug where, in the <Fort> location, after rebirth, the technique points for weapons with the <Technicality> skill were reset.

  • Reduced the mouse interaction area for improving characteristics, which prevented the improvement of weapon techniques.

  • Fixed a bug where the <Lightness> rune consumed mana but did not provide the acceleration effect.

  • When blessings last longer than 60 minutes, the additional time is now displayed correctly.

  • Fixed a visual bug when increasing rarity (previously, the tooltip always said “Weapon Rarity 1”).

  • Long location names in the log are now wrapped to the next line.

  • When items drop from chests, their rarity and quality are now immediately visible (if they are greater than 1).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3055251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link