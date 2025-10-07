Added 4 new sigils.

Added 2 new locations, <Palace of Distortions> and <Black Fort>.

Added new types of enemies and game.

Added 4 new music tracks.

Access to the rings of power is open if you have 5 rings with different symbols.

A switch for automatic use of the <Sacred Awe> perk has been added to its description.

4 new achievements have been added: <Deliverer>, <Ring of Power>, <Mad Ritual>, <Forge>.

1 level has been added for the <Dedicated> achievement.

The <Two Weapons> technique now works with weapons not only swords.

Fixed a bug where, in the <Fort> location, after rebirth, the technique points for weapons with the <Technicality> skill were reset.

Reduced the mouse interaction area for improving characteristics, which prevented the improvement of weapon techniques.

Fixed a bug where the <Lightness> rune consumed mana but did not provide the acceleration effect.

When blessings last longer than 60 minutes, the additional time is now displayed correctly.

Fixed a visual bug when increasing rarity (previously, the tooltip always said “Weapon Rarity 1”).

Long location names in the log are now wrapped to the next line.