Added 4 new sigils.
Added 2 new locations, <Palace of Distortions> and <Black Fort>.
Added new types of enemies and game.
Added 4 new music tracks.
Access to the rings of power is open if you have 5 rings with different symbols.
A switch for automatic use of the <Sacred Awe> perk has been added to its description.
4 new achievements have been added: <Deliverer>, <Ring of Power>, <Mad Ritual>, <Forge>.
1 level has been added for the <Dedicated> achievement.
The <Two Weapons> technique now works with weapons not only swords.
Fixed a bug where, in the <Fort> location, after rebirth, the technique points for weapons with the <Technicality> skill were reset.
Reduced the mouse interaction area for improving characteristics, which prevented the improvement of weapon techniques.
Fixed a bug where the <Lightness> rune consumed mana but did not provide the acceleration effect.
When blessings last longer than 60 minutes, the additional time is now displayed correctly.
Fixed a visual bug when increasing rarity (previously, the tooltip always said “Weapon Rarity 1”).
Long location names in the log are now wrapped to the next line.
When items drop from chests, their rarity and quality are now immediately visible (if they are greater than 1).
