Fellowship will launch in Steam Early Access on October 16th! If you haven’t been able to check out the game yet during one of our previous public playtests, or if this is the first time you’re hearing about Fellowship (Ok, but ... how??), our latest Beginner’s Guide video courtesy of Community Director Hamish will bring you up to speed with the very basics of the game. You’ll be ready to jump into the group play action that makes Fellowship so unique straight away!
And if you don’t want to stop there, check out our Hero Spotlights to find out which hero will be your best choice. Also, don’t forget to join our official Fellowship Discord. Our awesome community will be able to answer your questions about the game – or just count down the days until Early Access together with you!
