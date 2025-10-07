 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20288444 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fellowship will launch in Steam Early Access on October 16th! If you haven’t been able to check out the game yet during one of our previous public playtests, or if this is the first time you’re hearing about Fellowship (Ok, but ... how??), our latest Beginner’s Guide video courtesy of Community Director Hamish will bring you up to speed with the very basics of the game. You’ll be ready to jump into the group play action that makes Fellowship so unique straight away!

And if you don’t want to stop there, check out our Hero Spotlights to find out which hero will be your best choice. Also, don’t forget to join our official Fellowship Discord. Our awesome community will be able to answer your questions about the game – or just count down the days until Early Access together with you!

Follow: https://x.com/Play_Fellowship
Watch: https://www.twitch.tv/PlayFellowship
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PlayFellowship
Like: https://www.facebook.com/FellowshipGame
Discuss: https://discord.gg/playfellowship

Changed files in this update

Depot 2352621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link