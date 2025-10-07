Hey there, tactics fans! A few days ago, Unity posted about a newly revealed security flaw that primarily affects Android apps but which could conceivably affect other platforms as well under specific circumstances. In Windows, the exploit seems to only affect games that use functionality not used in Together in Battle--but just to be on the safe side, I've rebuilt the game anyway in a patched version that does not have this vulnerability.

I'm normally loathe to switch editor versions like this, as doing so can break game functionality; however, I've tested the game and haven't seen anything misbehaving. As always, if you run into any issues, please post about it in the bug report forum and I'll get it fixed post-haste! Tactically yours, Craig