Open the gates to the otherworldly and let your presence be known.

From the depths of the forgotten and the forsaken, bestow upon us your blood-red blessing.

Welcome back, Ghost Hunters.

The Blood Moon has risen, and with it comes a small update for Phasmophobia.

The Blood Moon Preacher has provided us with details on this update, which you can find below.

New

Crimson Eye: Phasmophobia’s Halloween event returns for another round. Throughout this event, players will be able to earn extra rewards and work together to complete challenges. For more details, head to our blogpost.

Moon Altars : A change to these means that they will now appear as ‘Usable’ in game, and once interacted with will disappear. Remember to take a photo before interacting with an Altar, it’ll count as a Unique piece of Media!

While the event Trophy remains the same as the 2024 event’s, it is now upgradeable upon completing Personal Goals. The Crimson Eye trophy can be upgraded up to three times during the event, and progression will carry through to the next Crimson Eye event.

We have added leaderboard support for in-game events to the PS5, PS VR2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Phasmophobia.

Changes

If crossplay is turned off, only players on the same platform will be displayed on the event leaderboard.

Fixes

Fixed various visual and performance issues.

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been patched. You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

The Crimson Eye watches all.



As you continue your investigations in Phasmophobia, if you encounter bugs, issues or simply have feedback for our team, please use the dedicated channels in the official Phasmophobia Discord.

