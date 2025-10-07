We deployed a patch! Some balance changes, some tweaks and a bunch of bug fixes. Thank you for all the feedback and bug reports, they help a ton!

This is a smaller patch, we will keep updating the game like this to fix bugs and make balance adjustments from now on! Bigger content updates will be on their way during Early Access and we will keep you informed on those! ⭐

Patch notes:

Balance:

Samantha's difficulty tuned down on week 1 and early week 2, on all difficulty modes

Min's difficulty tuned down on week 1, on relaxed mode

UI:

Current run difficulty is visible in the top bar

Localization:

Various localization/translation error fixes

Story event options now wraps properly in Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese

Welcome screen -texts now wrap properly in Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese

Options:

Added the option to pause opponent's played cards and clicking them away to gameplay options (same setting as in the pause menu accessible with esc)

Bugs: