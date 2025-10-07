Feature Overview



Implemented a fully dynamic NPC Backpack System that allows NPCs to optionally spawn with backpacks.



Each npc Male or Female have a 20% randomized spawn chance to have a backpack.

You can interact with the backpack by hovering over it and pressing F, this will spawn the backpack on the table near the checking area, while on the table you can press F to search inside the backpack or Y to dismiss the backpack.



You can have up to 3 backpacks on the table before you need to dismiss some of them to make space or you won't be able to spawn them anymore.



The loot now is random but in the next updates the items will reflect the npc state of infection and level of trust like for example :

Painkillers → reduce false symptoms.

Antibiotics → sometimes delay infection signs (could confuse the player more).

Weapons →Hint to a new system where not all people are good even if they are not infected, a bad actor with the intention to cause harm can be as bad as a infected individual.



