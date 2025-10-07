 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20288271
  • Value Adjustment: The default transport priority for dining tables is +1.
  • Guidance: A tooltip is now displayed when a mountain road is built on a narrow mountain edge and is impassable.
  • Optimization: When a route carriage passes over a wine barrel, only wine is allowed to be transported, not brewing materials.
  • Bug Fix: When displaying the movement path of an enemy ship, the path does not disappear after it is sunk or the map is cut off.
  • Optimization: When adding positions, the value added by a single roll increases the further you roll.
  • Bug Fix: On the inn's recruitment results screen, pressing the ESC key after a successful recruitment would cause the recruitment to be abandoned.
  • Optimization: Dragons within three tiles of the Eternal Temple can now automatically use gems to heal.
  • Optimization: Gold can be collected in both maritime trade and ports.
  • Optimization: The talent trait "Toughness" now displays its defense bonus in the mouse tooltip.
  • Optimization: After resurrecting a lord, it is immediately added to the collection.
  • Bug Fix: The magic attack of the level 9 Three-Eyed Mage was configured as a physical attack.
  • Bug Fix: An issue where a sailor's unexpected death and inability to disembark caused the ship to become stuck without all crew members on board.
  • Bug Fix: Monster combat icons sometimes failed to hide promptly upon death.
  • Optimization: The enemy soldier list is now displayed on the enemy barracks screen.
  • Guidance: A red dot now appears on the quest button when the main quest is available for submission.

