- Value Adjustment: The default transport priority for dining tables is +1.
- Guidance: A tooltip is now displayed when a mountain road is built on a narrow mountain edge and is impassable.
- Optimization: When a route carriage passes over a wine barrel, only wine is allowed to be transported, not brewing materials.
- Bug Fix: When displaying the movement path of an enemy ship, the path does not disappear after it is sunk or the map is cut off.
- Optimization: When adding positions, the value added by a single roll increases the further you roll.
- Bug Fix: On the inn's recruitment results screen, pressing the ESC key after a successful recruitment would cause the recruitment to be abandoned.
- Optimization: Dragons within three tiles of the Eternal Temple can now automatically use gems to heal.
- Optimization: Gold can be collected in both maritime trade and ports.
- Optimization: The talent trait "Toughness" now displays its defense bonus in the mouse tooltip.
- Optimization: After resurrecting a lord, it is immediately added to the collection.
- Bug Fix: The magic attack of the level 9 Three-Eyed Mage was configured as a physical attack.
- Bug Fix: An issue where a sailor's unexpected death and inability to disembark caused the ship to become stuck without all crew members on board.
- Bug Fix: Monster combat icons sometimes failed to hide promptly upon death.
- Optimization: The enemy soldier list is now displayed on the enemy barracks screen.
- Guidance: A red dot now appears on the quest button when the main quest is available for submission.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update