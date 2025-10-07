 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20288260
Update notes via Steam Community
大家好，我们今天推出了一些小更新，主要是对线下试玩的反馈进行一些尝试性修改，接下来是具体的调整内容：
新增卡牌：
  • （蓝）太极阵：可以顺时针调换棋子位置
  • （蓝）冲击波：将敌方击退一格
  • （蓝）回声罗盘：单体透视敌人
  • （绿）隐秘守护：为友方施加光盾，带有隐藏效果！
  • （绿）复制坩埚：复制手中的1费卡牌

其余改动
  • 死亡契约：在友方死亡时，额外能抽1张卡牌
  • 神秘客：获得额外的复制特效，对手能更清楚复制对象，修复了一些bug
  • 局内提示：在战斗结束，棋子非法移动，卡牌不能使用的时候，增加了提示/播报
  • 能量槽：新增了显示我方能量的区域，增加新的特效

