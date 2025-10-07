新增卡牌：
- （蓝）太极阵：可以顺时针调换棋子位置
- （蓝）冲击波：将敌方击退一格
- （蓝）回声罗盘：单体透视敌人
- （绿）隐秘守护：为友方施加光盾，带有隐藏效果！
- （绿）复制坩埚：复制手中的1费卡牌
其余改动
- 死亡契约：在友方死亡时，额外能抽1张卡牌
- 神秘客：获得额外的复制特效，对手能更清楚复制对象，修复了一些bug
- 局内提示：在战斗结束，棋子非法移动，卡牌不能使用的时候，增加了提示/播报
- 能量槽：新增了显示我方能量的区域，增加新的特效
