This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morning Wardens! This new build is once again on the beta branch while we verify that no new issues have been introduced.

In addition to fixing several issues introduced by 1.0.12, this update has additional level tweaks and optimizations.

If you'd like to help us test it out, right click Chrono Gear in your Steam library, select Properties, and in the Betas tab, select "testing - For new experimental builds" under Beta Participation.

Thank you again so much!

General:

- Fixed visual inconsistencies with the button prompt labels when switching input devices.

- Additional optimizations for player physics.

- Added "Teleport Dive Cancels" as a statistic that's tracked in the Records menu.

- Revamped the way that scenes are loaded so that the next scene is far less likely to be visible for a split second during the fade transition.

Town Square:

- Slightly increased the number of dirt tiles that need to be cleaned in the second power washing segment in order for the thread to appear.

KFP Stadium:

- It should no longer be possible to skip the boss fight by exiting via the pause menu.

Case Closed:

- When the player reflects the Photon Torpedos in this fight, they will explode without being harmful to the player if the boss does not reflect them back.

Solitude:

- Made some adjustments to the end of this level to improve sense of direction.

Gloom:

- Made several minor terrain changes to help this level flow just a bit more smoothly. Additionally, to improve sense of direction for some players, certain enemies have been moved from Brave to Proud only.

- Added a Slime Barrier in a specific spot to prevent casual players from putting themselves in a particularly sticky situation.

Tower of Darkness:

- A few notes have been added to the Mumei room near the end of this level to assist in directing the player.

- The lock sign in the final antechamber has been updated for clarity.