🛠 Patch Notes:
- Increased vehicle value when selling through email offers and extended the cooldown between new orders.
- Added missing translations for customer email messages.
- Fixed translations for leaving the negotiation window.
- Fixed stat tracking for the ThunderX model in the Car Trophies app.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t unload a vehicle from the tow truck when delivering it to a mail-order customer.
- Unified task texts on the HUD with previous time-limited missions.
- ThunderX improvements:
- improved interior material quality,
- removed floating mirror inside the vehicle,
- fixed fuel cap behavior,
- corrected vehicle position on the towing trailer,
- adjusted fuel gun position,
- fixed sale sign position on the windshield,
- linked proper employee work VFX,
- fixed steering wheel behavior in interior camera,
- fixed dashboard gauge functionality.
- improved interior material quality,
Dear Car Dealers,We’d like to show you one more feature coming soon to the game - alongside the new tow truck upgrade!
We’ve already revealed that the tow truck will have a car wash mode and allow you to drive the vehicle onto the platform without using the winch, but now we can also confirm you’ll be able to repaint it in the paint shop!
Also, under the heavy workload, we forgot to mention that the game is now available on GeForce NOW!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Today at 6:00 PM CEST, our friends at Drago Entertainment are launching their new Gas Station Simulator - RV Camp DLC! 🎉
Changed files in this update