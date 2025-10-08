Improved UI and full Japanese voice acting coming on October 8th!

A big hello from Team Tetrapod. Thank you all for the continued interest and support. We're excited to announce a new update based on all the feedback we've gathered from our fans. Please check out all the changes coming with this new update!

1. Full Japanese voice acting and an increase in price

The full Japanese voice acting, added first to the Nintendo Switch™ editions of Staffer Case and Staffer Reborn, is now coming to Steam for fans of the series to enjoy.

Start your second playthrough with our talented voice actors and actresses, adding that much more immersion to the game.✨

This update will drop on October 8th, 2025, at 10:00 AM Korean Standard Time (1:00 AM GMT).

Players who have already purchased the game before the update can enjoy this updated full voice addition for free.

The Japanese voice dubbing was originally a perk applied to the Nintendo Switch™ version only, but due to fan requests and a few new contracts, we've obtained a license to add it to the Steam version.

In order to make the PC and Nintendo Switch™ prices the same, the price of the Steam version of Staffer Case will be increased by $5.00 USD after the update. (Staffer Reborn will increase in price by $2.00 USD)

Players planning to buy the game should make full use of this discount!

2. Improved UI visibility and useability

Controls adapted to console for ease of use now mean it's easier to play with Xbox control schemes.

Due to the feedback about small screen sizes (laptops, etc.) making the game hard to read and thus difficult to play, we've adjusted the size of settings menus, reasoning mode, and other text, modifying some of the UI layout.

Players can now see their cursor easier on-screen in reasoning mode, signaling clickable clues in the area with a color change so that players can find them easier.

The story mode interface has been improved, making it all more visible and readable.

Dialogue logbook UI has been drastically improved.

Save / Load UI design has been improved.

3. Backgrounds swapped

Retouched some of the in-game background images to improve their quality.

Replaced lower-resolution images with higher-resolution images.

4. Bug fixes