We've rolled out a small update to fix a critical security flaw that was recently discovered in the Unity engine.
In order to patch the vulnerability, Matching Meadows has migrated to a newer version of Unity. With any engine upgrade, some gremlins are bound to sneak in. We've already squashed a few bugs, but if you notice any glitches, crashes, or weird behavior, please let us know!
v1.6.1:
Updated Unity Engine version and patched the critical security vulnerability.
Various bug fixes and performance improvements related to the engine update.
