8 October 2025 Build 20287689 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've rolled out a small update to fix a critical security flaw that was recently discovered in the Unity engine.

In order to patch the vulnerability, Matching Meadows has migrated to a newer version of Unity. With any engine upgrade, some gremlins are bound to sneak in. We've already squashed a few bugs, but if you notice any glitches, crashes, or weird behavior, please let us know!

v1.6.1:

  • Updated Unity Engine version and patched the critical security vulnerability.

  • Various bug fixes and performance improvements related to the engine update.

