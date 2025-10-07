New Features
Additional reconnection options for Custom Games
We’re introducing additional options for reconnection behavior in Custom Games. Players can now customize the disconnect/reconnect behavior of Custom matches after a player loses connection with these ‘Post-disconnect Behavior’ options:
Pause and Continue (Default)
When a player loses connection, the game will pause for all players until the player reconnects. If the reconnect timer expires, the match will resume if there are at least two players from opposing teams still remaining. Otherwise, the match will end, and the remaining players will receive a Win.
No Control
When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and their units/structures will be ‘uncontrolled’ until the player’s connection is restored.
Immediate Defeat
When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and their units/structures will be destroyed. If the player's connection is restored, they will move to a Spectator slot.
AI Takeover
When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and they will be substituted with an AI bot until the player's connection is restored. If the player does not reconnect, the AI bot will remain for the remainder of the match.
Bug Fixes
General Gameplay
Fixed an issue where GDF harvesters could sometimes not unload in the Refinery and would remain in queue indefinitely.
Fixed an issue where faster units in a group would form a slow-moving line instead of reaching and grouping with slower units when a player used the Synchronized movement / ‘ALT+Move’ command.
Multiplayer/Skirmish
Fixed an issue where the cost of an unused activated ability was not returned to the player if the unit with that ability was destroyed.
Fixed an issue where a player could join a Custom Lobby that the host has already left.
Fixed an issue where deploying a Tempest Rig caused a momentary increase in a player’s unit Population count.
UI
Fixed an issue where the "Toggle Build and Doctrine tabs" keybind would sometimes not change the opened tab in the build grid in Multiplayer modes.
Changed files in this update