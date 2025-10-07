 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20287636 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Additional reconnection options for Custom Games

We’re introducing additional options for reconnection behavior in Custom Games. Players can now customize the disconnect/reconnect behavior of Custom matches after a player loses connection with these ‘Post-disconnect Behavior’ options:

  • Pause and Continue (Default)

    • When a player loses connection, the game will pause for all players until the player reconnects. If the reconnect timer expires, the match will resume if there are at least two players from opposing teams still remaining. Otherwise, the match will end, and the remaining players will receive a Win.

  • No Control

    • When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and their units/structures will be ‘uncontrolled’ until the player’s connection is restored.

  • Immediate Defeat

    • When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and their units/structures will be destroyed. If the player's connection is restored, they will move to a Spectator slot.

  • AI Takeover

    • When a player loses connection, the game will not be paused, and they will be substituted with an AI bot until the player's connection is restored. If the player does not reconnect, the AI bot will remain for the remainder of the match.

Bug Fixes

General Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where GDF harvesters could sometimes not unload in the Refinery and would remain in queue indefinitely.

  • Fixed an issue where faster units in a group would form a slow-moving line instead of reaching and grouping with slower units when a player used the Synchronized movement / ‘ALT+Move’ command.

Multiplayer/Skirmish

  • Fixed an issue where the cost of an unused activated ability was not returned to the player if the unit with that ability was destroyed.

  • Fixed an issue where a player could join a Custom Lobby that the host has already left.

  • Fixed an issue where deploying a Tempest Rig caused a momentary increase in a player’s unit Population count.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the "Toggle Build and Doctrine tabs" keybind would sometimes not change the opened tab in the build grid in Multiplayer modes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1486921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link