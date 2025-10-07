October is a massive month for us here at Aether studios, with both our 1 year launch anniversary coming up and the release of Galvan, our first completely new character to the Aether universe in Rivals II. Read on for everything included in patch 1.4.0 today:

Galvan Character Release

Galvan is an absolute beast. With hard hitting moves, a dash of setplay, and ferocious voice lines, Galvan’s a totally new flavor added to Rivals II that we think players are going to love.

Galvan is available right now for free with all of the standard content included in a new Rival release. This includes local game mode updates, progression unlocks, achievements, and a slew of cosmetics available through both free progression and the shop:

New Galvan Local Modes: Galvan Target Test and Arcade Mode

New Galvan Skins and Palettes

Galvan Dozer Skin

Galvan Abyss Skin

Galvan Skink Skin (In Shop)

Galvan Abyssal Palette

Galvan Mint Palette

Galvan Black Palette (In Shop)

Galvan Purple Palette Twitch Drop (shown in Twitch Drop section)

Galvan Spooky Palette (shown in shop update)

For those looking for a video tutorial for Galvan’s launch, its 101 video is scheduled to launch later this week. As mentioned above, Galvan is available NOW for FREE to all players, so get out there and unleash your primordial rage!

Tiers of Terror October Event



It’s October and it is time to get spooky! Our October event bundle features Blowup Galvan, Witch Absa, and Mummy Maypul as the featured skins with haunting icons to match. The bundle also includes an animated Galvan emote plus 25,000 Aether Coins and 250 Aether Bucks.

Our free event track for October contains the Skeleton Forsburn Emote, the Treatsplosion death effect, Grave Plot platform, and the Skeleton Forsburn skin and icon. Players equipping any event skins above, or the Slasher Clairen, Black Widow Ranno, or Vampire Zetterburn skin will receive 20% Bonus XP on the event track. There’s also a brand new Purple Slasher Clairen palette in the in-game shop!

Galvan Twitch Drops

Celebrate Galvan’s launch with new Twitch drops available on any Rivals II streams with drops enabled! Watch your favorite Rivals streamers from 10/7 - 10/21 to collect Aether Bucks, a Purple Galvan Icon, and a Purple Galvan Palette as rewards.

Reward Watch Time to Unlock 100 Aether Bucks 1 Hour Galvan Purple Drop Icon 2 Hours Galvan Purple Drop Palette 3 Hours





Once you've earned a Drop, you'll see a notification in your Twitch Inventory in the top right where you can claim your item. Visit your Twitch Drops Inventory to claim your item. Then follow the link to this page , where you can log into your Aether Account, then click the "Unlock your Twitch Drops items in ROA2" button. Make sure you link your correct account or you won't receive your drops in game. If you're not sure what your Aether Account email address is, just press start on the main menu of Rivals II to see your account email.

Metal Graveyard Stage Skin

Alongside the Ferrous Fossil’s release, we have a brand new stage skin for Aetherian Forrest! Includes 2 new metal tracks to go along with the new look by RESOFORCE and Moonsailor. Check out the teaser below:

The Metal Graveyard bundle can be found in the bucks shop and contains three unique icons, or you can purchase it for coins.

New Shop Items

Olympia Spooky Palette

Etalus Spooky Palette

Absa Spooky Palette

Galvan Spooky Palette

Pink Otter Maypul

Yellow Panther Zetterburn

Midnight Abyss Olympia Palette

Purple Slasher Clairen Palette

Skoal Icon

Babidon Icon

Cliffroach Icon

Vibe Galvan Icon

Vibe Galvan Mock Icon

Blowup Galvan Bones Icon

Emberu Sadness Emote

Next R2CS Events: PRGE, Arrival 3, and Somnio Noctem

October is a packed month with events for both the North American and the European regions!

Coming up on October 17th is the next NA R2CS event, Portland Retro Gaming Expo in Oregon. This event is sporting a $4,000 Pot Bonus and sports some top talent ready to duke it out for their cut of the cake. To compliment this event, we’ve created the PRGE Zetterburn palette available now in the shop!

If you buy this bundle but already own the base skin, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as the second half of the R2CS is just beginning! These palettes are FREE for all players attending the respective events.

Moving over to Europe, we have two different exciting events closing out October, with their own palettes coming in our October mid-month update. First, on October 25th, we have ARRIVAL 3 in London, a Rivals only event with 67 entrants ready to prove their worth. Then on Halloween day we have Somnio Noctem in the Netherlands, a huge multi-game event also featuring Rivals II.

You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

New Ranked Season and Shop Items

The new Fall Ranked Season is live! Player ranks have undergone a soft reset and any unclaimed medals have been awarded based on your previous season’s accolades. The grind starts now, good luck out there!

Make sure to also check out the ranked shop for our newest addition - Champion Loxodont! This update includes a skin, two emotes, and two icons for the Endless Emperor.

Feature Update: Magnifying Glass Improvements

The in-game magnifying glass has been updated to show actual characters offscreen instead of just their portraits.

This was previously implemented early by mistake with incomplete optimization, but the finished product is finally here! Although this feature has been ironed out by our team, this function does have the ability to be switched off for performance purposes if needed.



Balance and Gameplay Updates

In this patch we’ve taken aim at some of the most hot button topics in the community, including the overcentralization of grabs and how they can simultaneously feel clunky out of shield stun, and the strength of floorhugging. The changes in this patch are significant and we will be monitoring the effect they have at all levels of play as the changes get a chance to settle in.

We also have a few changes to a small percentage of the cast, since the primary character focus of today’s patch, beyond the release of Galvan, is to clean-up some of the rough edges on Loxodont’s moveset so he can be easier to balance moving forward. These Loxodont updates can be found below and include making his hitboxes better match his visuals, while also giving some love to Neutral Special and Forward Tilt.

A special note about this patch and why only one character is getting a set of changes:

We mentioned in a previous update that we’ve recognized the need for more focused and less sweeping patches based on community feedback. This means that we are aiming to work on a handful of characters per major patch to ensure that changes based on feedback, our intended direction, and fixes of launch issues can more definitively get compiled all at once as opposed to piecemeal over several patch cycles.

You may recall that we first implemented this ideology with Zetterburn, Ranno, Wrastor, and Kragg already and may be wondering why it is limited to one character this go-around. If that’s the case, you are right to question it! The simple answer is that we originally planned this patch to include updates for the characters that hadn’t seen a focus over the summer - Loxodont, Fleet, Forsburn and a stretch goal of Absa, … but our Gameplay Lead and his wife just had their first child born a little earlier than we expected! We still have updates planned for the other three characters, but for now we are focusing solely on Loxodont.

Now, with all of that out of the way, let’s jump in:

Shield grabs are now bufferable again.

Standing grab startup for every character: 6 > 7

Standing grab recovery for every character: 23 > 26

Grab cooldown after wavelanding: 2 frames > 1 frame Not being able to buffer shield grabs made it too difficult to take advantage of small gaps in shield pressure compared to how easy it was to consistently have frame perfect offense, so we're reverting that change and instead just slightly adjusting the frame data of grabs in general to be slower and more laggy. This also helps to balance grabs in other situations, like when used after a floorhug. One of the key counterplay options against grabs is using low-startup attacks to interrupt the grab before it comes out, but because a lot of our faster attacks have similar startup to grabs, that was less effective than intended. This also makes spot dodges more effective against grabs, as the spot dodging character will now be frame-positive even on the latest possible dodge.

You can no longer floorhug non-tumble attacks while performing a grab Since interrupting grab startup with a quick attack is part of the intended counterplay, we want to make sure it's effective at doing that without the risk of getting floorhug counterattacked. This works the same way that floorhug-prevention mechanics do during flinch and parried states.

Floorhugging medium-strength hits while in the KnockdownStart and Knockdown states will now force another knockdown instead of sending into HitstunLand This prevents floorhug counterattacks from knocked-down opponents, making it much safer to apply pressure to them.

Ground friction will no longer be doubled when floorhugging. This makes horizontal hits push floorhugging characters slightly farther away, reducing their counterattack options.

Entering jumpsquat will now clear the shield buffer This prevents accidental wavedashes when using both shield buttons. Pressing jump and shield on the same frame will still perform a wavedash.

Salaryman Kragg now has a chance to play voice lines from his base skin in addition to his skin lines on attacks.

Forward Tilt hit 1 hitstun multiplier: 1 > 1.2 Previously, hit 2 could be shielded after floorhugging hit 1 at max range. This change makes hit 2 only floorhug shieldable if you crouch cancel hit 1, no matter the range at which you hit it.

Bug fix: Up Special will no longer start spinning when holding the right stick in a direction This was intended to be fixed in the previous patch, but only worked when canceling during the Recovery window, not the Rising Active window.



Grabbing an opponent will reactivate slipstream. Previously, doing Down Special or Down Throw would not reactivate slipstream.



Loxodont is a character with extremely powerful strengths: enormous hitboxes, the heaviest weight in the game, and a relatively straightforward combo game with powerful finishers. In order to balance these strengths, he has to have equally extreme weaknesses: slower attacks/movement, a large hurtbox, and a fairly linear recovery. Because of his polarizing nature, he can sometimes struggle against characters that excel at taking advantage of his weaknesses, such as those that can quickly move in and out of his threat area and bait him to throw out his slower moves. While his strengths can often make up for his shortcomings if he plays patiently, we want to give him a few more tools to deal with overly evasive opponents. To do this, we're increasing the threat range of his Molten Boulder and making his longest-range poke tool (Forward Tilt hit 2) a bit safer on shield. Since his attacks cover so much space, we want to make sure that the directionality of his attacks is clearly defined, so we're rearranging some hitboxes to make sure they don't hit in unintuitive or awkward places.

Hitting Molten Boulder will now increase its launch speed and charge value relative to the damage of the move hitting it. Anything dealing 8% or less will still have the same launch speed and will still increase the charge value by 0.1, while moves that deal 15% or more will multiply the launch speed by 1.5 and increase the charge value by 0.5. The launch speed and charge value increases interpolate linearly for anything in between 8% and 15%. This means the Molten Boulder will get launched much further and inflict more knockback when hit by stronger attacks, allowing Loxodont to control more space with it. Weaker moves will still function the same as before, so many of his boulder juggling setups should be unaffected.

Neutral Special tusk knockback: 8 + 0.85 > 8 + 0.88 This move was very slightly weaker than intended after the last time its knockback was nerfed, so we're increasing the knockback scaling a little bit.

Up Special falling hit knockback against grounded opponents: 10 + 0.1 > 6.5 + 0.1 This makes it flinch opponents at low percents and bounce them a shorter distance upward at high percents. Previously, the falling hit would launch grounded opponents high enough to land on nearby platforms, which would often lead to a guaranteed followup from Loxodont if he grabbed ledge on the way down and instantly ledgedashed. This situation was fairly common for opponents barely trying to edgeguard him on specific stages, and would frequently lead to their death if they mistimed their edgeguard at all, skewing the risk reward for this interaction heavily. Loxodont will still be rewarded for this interaction, but not with a strong attack.

Down Special will now restore his walljump on hit. The non-magma version already did this, since it's a physical hit, not a projectile, so we're making the magma versions restore it too for consistency.

Down Special level 2 hitbox radius: 160cm > 140cm and Down Special level 3 hitbox radius: 200cm > 160cm The hitbox sizes were a bit too large when combined with the move's quick startup and extreme combo potential.



Jab 1 innermost hitbox duration 3 > 2, also moved 20cm forward: This move hit a bit further inward than we wanted for how large and disjointed it is, especially on the last active frame.



Jab 2 recovery: 21 > 24 His jab 2 was a bit more safe to throw out in neutral than we would like, making his stationary playstyle harder to punish than intended.

Dash Attack hitboxes are adjusted: early sweetspot hitbox radius: 75cm > 70cm, late sweetspot hitbox radius: 70cm > 65cm, middle sourspot hitbox radius: 60cm > 55cm, middle sourspot moved a bit further toward the axe head and innermost hitbox removed. These changes clean up the arc of the hitboxes so that they follow the motion of the axe more accurately and reduce the backward range of the move on the last active frame since he is lunging forward.



Dash Attack late sweetspot knockback: 5 + 0.3 > 5 + 0.45 Slight increase to the knockback scaling since it comboed a little too well for our liking at extremely high percents. It will still have followups on suboptimal DI, but Loxodont will have to move a bit more to continue the combo. This change also makes it beat floorhugging earlier.

Forward Tilt 1 tipper hitbox is now a sweetspot with knockback: 6 + 0 @ 160 > 6.8 + 0 @ 135 and ASDI mult: x1.5 > x1.0 This makes it much better when not floorhugged, since previously any followup that wasn't Forward Tilt 2 could usually be shielded. When hitting an aerial opponent, they will still be able to shield followups if they DI and SDI to land earlier, but otherwise it will be better at converting into tilt followups.

Sweetspot Forward Tilt 2 damage: 10% > 12, shield pushback multiplier: x1.0 > x1.2, extra shield stun: 0 > 5 These changes make Forward Tilt 2 less punishable at max range, going from -29 on shield to -23. This does not affect the first active frame of Forward Tilt 2, since that sweetspot doesn't come out til the second active frame.

Forward Tilt 2 middle sourspot moved 15cm forward. Now that its strength has been increased, this decreases the sweetspot's area slightly so it's a bit more strict to land.



Up Tilt inner hitbox moved a bit further toward the axe head. This reduces the inward range, making the directionality of the move more intentional.



Forward Strong early sourspot and innermost hitbox removed. The arc of this sourspot made hitting the sweetspot extremely inconsistent and it wasn't serving much of a purpose, so we're removing it entirely. This also makes the late hit sweetspot area more consistent, since the sourspot doesn't interpolate from an awkward position. The innermost hitbox was already only active on the later active frames, and its removal makes the arc of the hitboxes more intuitive and intentional.



Up Strong innermost hitbox removed. This helps the Up Strong hitbox match the visual of the axe swing better and the move already covers a large area without the innermost hitbox.



Neutral Air all hits outer hitbox radius: 70cm > 65cm, all hits inner hitbox radius: 65cm > 55cm, and all hits inner hitbox moved a bit further toward the axe head. The hitboxes on this move were a bit too large for our liking, making it cover a bit more space for a longer duration than we felt it should. These changes also reduce the inward range of each swing slightly.



Forward Air middle hitbox moved a bit further toward the axe head. This makes it follow a smoother arc and reduces the inward range slightly.

Forward Air innermost hitbox removed from the last 2 active frames. This hitbox was already removed from the first 2 active frames, and gave the move a bit too much backward range during the later active frames for our liking.



Back Air inner hitbox is now a sourspot for the first 2 frames with knockback: 4.5 + 1.13 > 3.5 + 1.11 and damage 12 > 10 One issue with Loxodont is that his Back Air can be an all situations aerial and hits at the same strength, regardless of the part of the axe it hit with. This brings back an element of spacing required to get the sweetspot of this incredibly powerful aerial. This new sourspot is still fairly strong, just not quite as strong.

Back Air inner hitbox radius: 65cm > 55cm and moved 20cm more inward during the first 2 active frames. This increases the area for the sweetspot.



Up Air inner hitbox radius: 60cm > 55cm and moved a bit further toward the axe head. This reduces the inward range, making the directionality of the move more intentional. It also makes the sweetspot slightly more strict to hit.



Getup Attack inner hitbox moved a bit further toward the axe head. This cleans up the hitboxes so that they follow the axe in a more intuitive way and make the directionality of the move more intentional.



Ledge Attack innermost hitbox removed, middle hitbox moved a bit further toward the axe head and added a new shoulder hitbox. These changes clean up the hitbox arc a bit, since it was a bit erratic previously. The shoulder hitbox was added to make sure it doesn't whiff against opponents right on top of the ledge.

