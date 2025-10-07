Hiya agents,



Here's a few quick fixes to make your early journey in Splittown more stable.

Major:

Achievement for collecting all duckies will now fire correctly. If you missed it earlier, simply start a new game / chapter and you should see the achivement pop right up.

The ducky in Badgey's Café should now be reachable for all players.

Various characters are now better at answering their phone. Otis will also now have the correct dialogue when calling him at the Café.