 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20287597 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiya agents,


Here's a few quick fixes to make your early journey in Splittown more stable.

Major:

  • Achievement for collecting all duckies will now fire correctly. If you missed it earlier, simply start a new game / chapter and you should see the achivement pop right up.

  • The ducky in Badgey's Café should now be reachable for all players.

  • Various characters are now better at answering their phone. Otis will also now have the correct dialogue when calling him at the Café.

  • All map screens are now navigable with the D-pad, WASD and Arrow keys, including the one in the final terminal puzzle.

Minor:

  • Significantly improved the readability of the phonebook.

  • Cursor no longer turns invisible if mashing ESC on the phone screen.

  • Windowed mode toggle no longer misbehaves if activated with Enter.

  • Tutorial popups can now be cleared with E and Enter.

  • Version number now correctly updates in title menu.

  • Text background shows correctly when phone has no signal.

  • Waysystem improvements in Beluga Joe's.

  • Fixed a few spelling errors.

Thanks again to everyone who has reported issues!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2117401
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2117402
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2117403
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link