Hiya agents,
Here's a few quick fixes to make your early journey in Splittown more stable.
Major:
Achievement for collecting all duckies will now fire correctly. If you missed it earlier, simply start a new game / chapter and you should see the achivement pop right up.
The ducky in Badgey's Café should now be reachable for all players.
Various characters are now better at answering their phone. Otis will also now have the correct dialogue when calling him at the Café.
All map screens are now navigable with the D-pad, WASD and Arrow keys, including the one in the final terminal puzzle.
Minor:
Significantly improved the readability of the phonebook.
Cursor no longer turns invisible if mashing ESC on the phone screen.
Windowed mode toggle no longer misbehaves if activated with Enter.
Tutorial popups can now be cleared with E and Enter.
Version number now correctly updates in title menu.
Text background shows correctly when phone has no signal.
Waysystem improvements in Beluga Joe's.
Fixed a few spelling errors.
Thanks again to everyone who has reported issues!
