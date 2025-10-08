 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20287581 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Korean Support!

Full translation is now supported!

Thanks to Eueeeeeeeek for providing the translation.

Fixes

  • Fixed audio spikes on rewind.

  • Standardized game completion timing across endings. The Bad End's timing now ends when the screen fades out, similar to the Normal ending.

  • Fixed a bug where some numpad keys could not be used for items.

  • Fixed some cases which could cause English to still appear when the game is in Japanese.

  • Added an unlock condition: Hidden Nightmares now unlocks in the Vending Machine of Forbidden Knowledge after clearing all nightmare variants.

  • Added an alternate unlock condition: The Cellphone now unlocks at 100% completion.

  • Fixed a bug related to scores not being recorded for levels.

  • Minor graphical updates to the splash screen.

Steam Deck

Super Puzzled Cat is now Steam Deck verified! Be puzzled anywhere!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2650351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link