Korean Support!

Full translation is now supported!



Thanks to Eueeeeeeeek for providing the translation.

Fixes

Fixed audio spikes on rewind.

Standardized game completion timing across endings. The Bad End's timing now ends when the screen fades out, similar to the Normal ending.

Fixed a bug where some numpad keys could not be used for items.

Fixed some cases which could cause English to still appear when the game is in Japanese.

Added an unlock condition: Hidden Nightmares now unlocks in the Vending Machine of Forbidden Knowledge after clearing all nightmare variants.

Added an alternate unlock condition: The Cellphone now unlocks at 100% completion.

Fixed a bug related to scores not being recorded for levels.

Minor graphical updates to the splash screen.

Steam Deck

Super Puzzled Cat is now Steam Deck verified! Be puzzled anywhere!