Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

The day has finally come – I’m thrilled to share that Gas Station Simulator – RV Camp DLC is available now!🔥We’ve come a long way up until this moment and that wouldn’t be possible without your feedback and constant support❤️‍🔥

For now, let’s enjoy the launch trailer that we’ve prepared. The song is performed by Krakow-based band – Taraban, and you can find the song on their YouTube channel.

RV Camp Release Patch

Along with the RV Camp DLC release we also managed to fix some of the issues you folks have reported. You can check the full patch notes below for your reference. Rest assured, we'll be monitoring your comments in the upcoming days and will come up with a hotfix if it's needed.

Fixed a bug causing a crash after finishing the marshal wands minigame at the Airstrip.

Fixed a bug with the Russian translation of the word “press.”

Fixed a bug where the Vainui Crab landmark description had an incorrect Turkish translation.

Fixed a bug with the Russian translation in Photo Mode.

Fixed a bug in the Junkyard objective text showing “Lend” instead of “Borrow” when lending money.

Fixed a bug where the Spanish “Party is over” pop-up displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the Spanish translation for “Station is closed” was incorrect.

Fixed a bug where blocking the party bus path with Rudy caused NPCs to get stuck near the phone.

Fixed a bug causing the questline to revert to the base game after interacting with objects in the gas station during the “Answer the Call 7” objective.

Fixed a bug where inventory item pickup range was too short (range increased).

Fixed a bug with inconsistent translations of the word “press” across multiple languages.

Fixed a bug where saving during the “Lending Money” objective in the Junkyard resulted in the save being named “Borrow Money.”

Fixed a bug in the French translation where the VIP info at fuel pumps HUD had an incorrect prefix.

Fixed a bug where a “text block” was incorrectly displayed on the Controls UI.

Fixed a bug in the German localization showing the wrong number of shelves in the “Placing Shelves” objective.

Fixed a bug causing the game to crash due to Dennis decals.

Fixed a bug where the “Tilted Customer” state was not reset by the UFO button.

Fixed a bug in the Junkyard causing players to get stuck during car assembly (12/13 parts – missing part case).

Fixed a bug in the Junkyard causing players to get stuck during car assembly (12/13 parts – missing painting).

Fixed a bug preventing Steam achievements from unlocking if earned offline.

Fixed a bug where pressing ESC while setting the fuel price would visually change it without confirmation.

Fixed a bug in the Statistics tab where incomplete orders were still being counted.

Fixed a bug in the Statistics tab where delivery fees were not included in cost calculations.

Stay up-to-date 📰

And that’s it for today! I don’t want to bother you much longer considering you’re probably eager to get your hands dirty by helping Ruby create her dream RV campground. Please do not hesitate to share your feedback, suggestions for improvements, and issues with us. We will make sure to track those as fast as we can. I hope you’re gonna have a wonderful time with this DLC. Until the next time! 👋

By the way, check out the latest Car Dealer Simulator update!

A new car, new customer email challenges, and a special bundle with Gas Station Simulator, the new RV Camp DLC, and Car Dealer Simulator!



