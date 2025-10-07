This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi friends,

for those who aren't familiar with our Beta procedure, please read the following explanations. For everyone else, feel free to jump to the next column.

We started rolling out BETA versions of our game first, followed by the regular update 1-2 weeks later. If you're interested in participating as a beta user, simply head over to your Steam library, click the cog wheel, select "Properties" > "Betas" and choose "public-beta" from the drop-down menu.

If you prefer to wait for the regular update, there's no need to do anything but sit tight, as it will be coming soon.

For those interested in exploring the world of VR HOT beyond Steam (General News, our Patreon page with the Quest version and AI features, etc.), make sure to join our Discord server [HERE] or check out our Patreon [HERE]!

Multilingual Commands

Good news for non-native speakers of the English language. The Voice Commands now work in 99 languages. What the user says will be automatically translated into English. Of course, we weren’t able to test all of them, so please let us know if you are experiencing any problems.

If you want to give it a shot, open the Main Menu > Settings > Performance and select „Multilingual“ from the „Speech Recognition“ drop-down menu.

„Implosion-proof“ physics model

In the past, the player body and the Hottie could „implode“ and disappear when the physics model crashed. This should be nearly impossible now.

Dynamic Erection

The male player body and the male Hottie body now have a sensitive penis - you and the male Hotties can get an erection by physical touch, whether by yourself or the Hottie. If you prefer static settings, you can switch this off in the Main Menu > Me > Settings and Main Menu > Hottie > Settings.

Virtual Hip Tracker experimental

We developed an AI-trained hip tracking simulation. What does this mean? Even without using additional trackers (e.g. Vive Tracker) or your controller to move your hips in-game, VR HOT now recognizes your rocking movements as hip thrusting.

In order to activate this new feature, open the Main Menu and go to Settings > Controls > Use AI Hip Tracking

Underneath, you can additionally adjust your player body position to your real body.

As all bodies are different and this feature is still in early stages of development, you might experience a slight offset after activating the feature. Please let us know how this works for you!

Lip Sync

We implemented an optional better Lip Sync model. It needs more computing power, that’s why you have to activate it yourself in the Main Menu > Settings > Performance

Security Patch

Last but not least, we implemented a critical security patch for a recently discovered Unity issue. You can read more about this here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

As always, this update includes numerous bug fixes and more improvements, check out the full list of updates below!

Take care

VR HOT

New

Multilingual Voice Commands - they now work in 99 languages. What the user says will be automatically translated into English.

Virtual Hip Tracker - experimental Hip Tracking without additional devices!

Dynamic Erection - player body and the male Hotties can get an erection by physical touch.

Improvements

Lip Sync - optional improved Lip Sync model. Requires more computing power.

„Implosion-proof“ physics model - In the past, the player body and the Hottie could disintegrate when the physics model crashed. This should now be nearly impossible.

Fewer glitches in animations and physics

Path Tracing Performance - in VR

FSR 2.1 - Upscaling replaced TAAU

Hair - performance, rendering, removal of „Very High“ Quality Level.

Commands - Hottie now follows commands more reliably

Changes

Indirect Light Settings - the lowest Global Illumination (GI) setting is now „Minimal AO“ instead of „No indirect light“.

Bug Fixes

Unity Security Patch - implemented a critical patch for a recently discovered Unity security issue.

Shadows not correct after switching quality settings

Kneel down animation broken

Breast Stiffness

Known Issues:

The male Hottie’s mouth doesn’t fully open when new Lip Sync Model is selected.

Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.) (with upscaling)

Mesh Artifacts in male Hotties and Player Bodies (Highly detailed Hotties)

On „Tropical Island“: Artifacts at the Edge of FOV with „GI Character Only“

As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts in our Steam forums or on Discord. Enjoy the game!