Easy Mode
This update adds the Easy Mode for players who want a more forgiving experience
enjoy extra stamina,
longer grace periods before hazards kill you,
and overall smoother gameplay.
Other fixes:
Fixed UI bugs
Fixed a few broken hitboxes
Improved the tutorial
Improved the localization
Added a couple qol fixes
Achievement data now transfers between demo and full game
Linux compatibility
Steam deck compatibility
Patched Unity Vulnerability
