Easy Mode

This update adds the Easy Mode for players who want a more forgiving experience

enjoy extra stamina, longer grace periods before hazards kill you, and overall smoother gameplay.

Other fixes:

Fixed UI bugs

Fixed a few broken hitboxes

Improved the tutorial

Improved the localization

Added a couple qol fixes

Achievement data now transfers between demo and full game

Linux compatibility

Steam deck compatibility

Patched Unity Vulnerability

MEOW MEOW

Importantly, if you enjoy the game, leave a review, for the steam algorithm <3