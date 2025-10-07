 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20287496 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Easy Mode

This update adds the Easy Mode for players who want a more forgiving experience

  1. enjoy extra stamina,

  2. longer grace periods before hazards kill you,

  3. and overall smoother gameplay.

Other fixes:

  • Fixed UI bugs

  • Fixed a few broken hitboxes

  • Improved the tutorial

  • Improved the localization

  • Added a couple qol fixes

  • Achievement data now transfers between demo and full game

  • Linux compatibility

  • Steam deck compatibility

  • Patched Unity Vulnerability

  • MEOW MEOW

Importantly, if you enjoy the game, leave a review, for the steam algorithm <3

