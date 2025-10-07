Another big update, this time with the final dungeon of the game. There are also many balancing changes and some quality of life features that should make the game even better.



Although this is the last dungeon coming, there will also be at least one last big update after this, containing the Arena, which should offer an additional side challenge to players who want it.



With all that said, here's the list of changes in this update.

Changelog

New Features:

Added the "Odd" type of Soul Gem:

- Odd Soul Gems can be fitted into any type of slot;

- Odd Soul Gems have a small chance to be generated only by melding;

New Gem Crafting Tier (unlocked after completing a quest that requires defeating the final boss);

Added the following new spells:

- Lightning Bolt;

- Lightning Spear;

- Thunderstorm;

Added a new status effect: Electrified (reduces the target's Spell Damage);

Added the following Accessories:

- Tortoise Talisman;

- Cloak & Dagger Amulet +1;

- Cloak Amulet +1;

- Dagger Amulet +1;

- Double-Crested Ring +1;

- Staff-Crested Ring +1;

- Sword-Crested Ring +1;

Added a new Rune: "Rune of the Dragonlord";

Added the following consumables to the Item Shop:

- Monster Steak;

- Great Spirit Potion;

- Lightning in a Bottle;

Added 3 new pets:

- Flying Eyeball;

- Sentry Orb;

- Pet Dracolich;

Adjustments:

Added a new background art to the "Equipment" and "Consumables" interfaces;

Changed the Soul Gem slots on the "Pet Green Dragon";

Added a "Pet Damage" display to stats;

"Cleric" class now also starts with the "Lightning Bolt" spell;

Improved the description of some consumable items;

Improved readability of status effect stacks text;

Added a more easily readable item quantity counter to the Junk Buyer shop;

Balancing Adjustments:

Soul Gem loot pools from alchemy and melding adjusted to have lower rates of low rarity gems;

Fist Attack now only consumes three quarters of your action bar;

Adjusted the stats of the following items:

- Ancient Greatsword;

- Dragon Decapitator;

- Executioner's Sword;

- Forge Knight Sword;

- Forge Molten Sword;

- Giant Stone Sword;

- Ice King Sword;

- Ancient Battle Axe;

- Battle Axe;

- Bloodstone Scythe;

- Butcher's Cleaver;

- Emerald Pickaxe;

- Golden Axe;

- Golden Sand Waraxe;

- Helm Splitter;

- Naginata;

- Pickaxe;

- Sentry Spear;

- Bloodstone Mace;

- Crude Smithing Hammer;

- Crystal Mace;

- Dragonbone Club;

- Forgesoul Maul;

- Frozen Morning Star;

- Golden Sand Flail;

- Golden Spoon;

- Mace;

- Molten Slimy Mace;

- Morning Star;

- Old Femur;

- Sentry Mace;

- Slimy Mace;

- Smithing Hammer;

- Snail Flail;

- Spoon;

- Wooden Club;

- All-Seeing Staff;

- Golden Sand Sceptre;

- Ice Queen Sceptre;

- Necromantic Staff;

- Salamander Staff;

- Shamanic Staff;

- Golden Winged Circlet;

- Silver Winged Circlet;

- Armor of Thorns;

- Ancient Shield;

- Cultist Greatshield;

- Dragonbone Greatshield;

- Life Ring/+1/+2;

- Mana Ring/+1/+2;

- Ring of Divine Favor/+1/+2;

- Vampire Fang +1/+2;

- Goblin Amulet/+1/+2;

- Goblin Goblet/+1;

- Health Regen Ring/+1/+2;

- Magic Regen Ring/+1/+2;

Bugfixes:

Status effect damage text no longer overrides your damage value when the enemy is immune to status;

Fixed a bug that caused the dungeon completion quantity to reset on certain dungeons;

Fixed the "Power Up!" text overriding the damage numbers on enemies;

Also, I'd like to thank each and every player who supported the game, as well as our community members who provide constant feedback. The game reached over a thousand copies sold thanks to you, which I never even thought possible. Your continued support makes all these updates and additions a reality.