FIXED: Corrected team AI bots looking like they are all from the same team.
FIXED: Randomize no longer apply any locked camos to the weapon if they are not purchased.
FIXED: Locked items by level are now being unlocked on the correct level.
FIXED: Score will now increase when you eliminate a real player or bot in FFA game mode.
FIXED: Players can no longer join a private room using auto-matchmaking.
FIXED: Rooms in the room list did not show sometimes.
ADDED: Crosshair modification. In game menu general settings.
ADDED: Added new weapon camo: Green and Red Camo.
ADDED: Main menu background effect.
CHANGED: Total Rush Games splash screen logo has been replaced by the new Aglow Games logo.
UPDATED: Software and dependency updates.
8-OCT-2025 Update - Big Fixes and Added Crosshair Modification and New Camo
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update