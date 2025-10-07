 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20287283 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXED: Corrected team AI bots looking like they are all from the same team.
FIXED: Randomize no longer apply any locked camos to the weapon if they are not purchased.
FIXED: Locked items by level are now being unlocked on the correct level.
FIXED: Score will now increase when you eliminate a real player or bot in FFA game mode.
FIXED: Players can no longer join a private room using auto-matchmaking.
FIXED: Rooms in the room list did not show sometimes.
ADDED: Crosshair modification. In game menu general settings.
ADDED: Added new weapon camo: Green and Red Camo.
ADDED: Main menu background effect.
CHANGED: Total Rush Games splash screen logo has been replaced by the new Aglow Games logo.
UPDATED: Software and dependency updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2385401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link