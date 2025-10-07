Balance changes are the subject of the day:

-Added wearable "lanterns" you can find / purchase in Stowaway, Willowwatch, and Port Azure. Having them anywhere in inventroy will activate a light on your character.

-Fixed collision on "Provoker" shield that was causing camera issues

-Adjusted combat formulas for balance (lowered str weight for 1h weapons, increased for 2h weapons)*

-Adjusted damage on some Stormcaller Spells for balance (lowered base damage)

-Adjusted damage on some bows for balance (increased base damage)

-Stormcallers will no longer use Skycall Arrow unless flagged as Crowd Control in group manager (defaults to off)

-Duelists will not use Vithean Breeze line unless they're flagged as Crowd Control in group manager

(defaults to off)

-Added Paladin "Moon Bolt" spell line(rank I and II) - A Low damage, very short stun and spell interrupt spell (Level 2, Level 19)

-Fixed a handful of 'undestroyable' items to now be destroyable (because they can be re-obtained)

Combat formula changes:

Previously, all melee base damage scaled off of a formula that essentially used (strength x proficiency x 2) + (dex x proficiency x .5). This caused an unbalanced weight on strength scaling at high end, especially for duelists. (note that dexterity is used in many other areas of the calculation still).

The new formula does not multiply the strength portion by 2 UNLESS you're using a 2h weapon.

The result is a small DPS decrease to strength-focused duelists at high levels, bringing them in line with other DPS classes. At mid levels the result should be less noticeable - as always let me know if this is not your experience.

Stormcallers have been tweaked in the opposite direction, favoring strength a bit more and intelligence a bit less to keep them in that "hybrid" area and not push them one way or another:

-Some spell base damages have been lowered

-Some bow base damages have been increased.

For reference, prior to this change the following numbers were being reported (ballpark)

Int Based Stormcaller - 16k-17k dps

Str Based Duelist - 20k+ dps

Int based Arcanist - ~10k dps

The goal pre-raid is to have all DPS classes around 10k DPS (give or take), and these changes bring those numbers in line.