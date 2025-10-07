Fixes
- Custom decal and paintjob paths are now stored relative to game's Documents folder.
- Fixed the decal URL field not updating when changing the decal graphic.
- Raised the minimum torque of the transmission manual torque config sliders from 0 to 10Nm, which caused instability when set to 0.
- Updated the game-engine to receive an important security fix.
Changes
- Removed the abandon tank mechanic, which broke in 0.2. This may return when there's more use for it.
- The paint job URL field is now exposed in the editor, like with decals.
- Added a limit of 64 shell impact marks at any one time. Oldest marks are replaced first. This was a sizeable performance hit in big battles.
Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch