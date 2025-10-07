 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20287223 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Custom decal and paintjob paths are now stored relative to game's Documents folder.
  • Fixed the decal URL field not updating when changing the decal graphic.
  • Raised the minimum torque of the transmission manual torque config sliders from 0 to 10Nm, which caused instability when set to 0.
  • Updated the game-engine to receive an important security fix.


Changes

  • Removed the abandon tank mechanic, which broke in 0.2. This may return when there's more use for it.
  • The paint job URL field is now exposed in the editor, like with decals.
  • Added a limit of 64 shell impact marks at any one time. Oldest marks are replaced first. This was a sizeable performance hit in big battles.

