- Colors updated to timeline view and render view background
- Audio tracks now display VU meter
- Renaming project will no longer cause video frames to
show as black when rendering immeadiately
- 'Save as' will now copy the media cache under new folder,
to prevent re-caching of source files
v1.3.34
Update notes via Steam Community
