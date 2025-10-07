 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20287104 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Colors updated to timeline view and render view background
- Audio tracks now display VU meter
- Renaming project will no longer cause video frames to
show as black when rendering immeadiately
- 'Save as' will now copy the media cache under new folder,
to prevent re-caching of source files

