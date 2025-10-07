Hey everyone!
The wait is over — DVD Store Simulator is finally out in Early Access! 🎉
Step back into the good old days of DVDs, shelves packed with shiny covers, and customers hunting for their favorite classics.
Run your store your way — set prices, make deals with collectors, or maybe… burn a few questionable discs at the Pirated Table 👀
This Early Access version includes:
🏪 Store management & customization
💿 Product trading and pricing
🤝 Collector interactions
🧰 Employee & workstation systems
💻 Pirated production mechanics
🌇 Dynamic day-night cycle
We’re still early in development, so your feedback means the world to us.
Thanks for being part of this journey — now go build your DVD empire and relive that retro magic! ✨
👉 Play now on Steam: