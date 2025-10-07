 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20287102
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
The wait is over — DVD Store Simulator is finally out in Early Access! 🎉

Step back into the good old days of DVDs, shelves packed with shiny covers, and customers hunting for their favorite classics.
Run your store your way — set prices, make deals with collectors, or maybe… burn a few questionable discs at the Pirated Table 👀

This Early Access version includes:

  • 🏪 Store management & customization

  • 💿 Product trading and pricing

  • 🤝 Collector interactions

  • 🧰 Employee & workstation systems

  • 💻 Pirated production mechanics

  • 🌇 Dynamic day-night cycle

We’re still early in development, so your feedback means the world to us.
Thanks for being part of this journey — now go build your DVD empire and relive that retro magic! ✨

👉 Play now on Steam:


