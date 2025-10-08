 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20287005
Update notes via Steam Community
Addressed the Unity vulnerability issue.

The appearance will remain the same, but the internal processing has changed significantly, as many features became unavailable after the upgrade.
I tested the update, but please contact us if you find any issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Net Content Depot 1830531
