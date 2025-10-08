Addressed the Unity vulnerability issue.
The appearance will remain the same, but the internal processing has changed significantly, as many features became unavailable after the upgrade.
I tested the update, but please contact us if you find any issues.
2025/10/08 patch (Unity Problem)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Net Content Depot 1830531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update