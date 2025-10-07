 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20286979
Added
- Tutorials for pages: stable, races, breeding, staff, market, medical area, scouting, company and facilities
- Added button to the race register panel and page, to show and hide empty races
- Added multiple new UI and sfx sounds

Improved
- Improved sim speed of races by a huge margin, game should overall run much smoother now, this was a huge bottleneck
- Added SQLite performance optimizations
- Improved daily query speed
- Added summary of fix counts since alpha to changelog
- Improved UX of end of race with more reponsive formats, animation fixes also to end of race
- The lock screen looks a bit nicer now


Fixed
- Fixed error when deleting custom tab in home page
- Rarer coat colors would not show up in the inbox, this is now fixed
- Collapsing in changelog, instead of showing facilities -> facilities -> facilities etc. we show facilities
- Fixed "Mastering Game Navigation" tutorial message appearing every single day - added database check to prevent duplicate tutorial emails
- Fixed bug where horses born would have astronomical valuations for a few days
- In horse description the height was using meters to convert to other metrics, when it should have used centimeters. This lead to a situation when converted the numbers became crazy

