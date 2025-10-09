- Dare to enter the Ghost Castle and escape alive before the time runs out!
- Enter through our special Halloween portal to collect Ghost coins and catch Restless spirits
- Leave early for safety… or risk everything by venturing deeper into the level for more rewards
Spooky new items
- Spend your hard earned ghost coins on haunting new looks and unlock the special Halloween pack, featuring a legendary NCB item that rotates every week
- During Halloween weekend (31.10 - 02.11), all 4 legendaries will be available at once!
- Stock up with limited-time Halloween bundles that include extra seasonal exclusives!
- Or trade your ghost coins on the marketplace
- PLUS, brand new Halloween Wraithwing butterfly
Terrifying Tools for World Builders
- Brand-new Halloween building blocks - including free blocks added to the level editor and updated block packs in the shop
- New Halloween-themed world background
- Creepy Halloween music to bring your levels to life
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Hairstyles + hats = now fully compatible. Fixed a glitch where some hair wouldn’t show correctly under hats.
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed localization for Meat cleaver item
Changed files in this update