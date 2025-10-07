 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20286583
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.92

Minor update.
  • The tropical pack and the necromancer pack have been swapped so that all available packs are in a row. The necromancer pack is currently being actively worked on.
  • Minor update to the Chinese localization.
  • Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116061
  • Loading history…
