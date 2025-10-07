 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20286468 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed the description of Mage's effect to better clarify which units he can target for an attack.

  • Changed the description of Phoenix's effect to better clarify how the revive mechanic works.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would get soft locked if the enemy units have no place to move, now the game checks for this scenario and moves on to the next turn.

