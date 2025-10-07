Exiting the Jethal banquet prematurely will correctly fail the "Ashes and Whispers" quest.



banquet prematurely will correctly Fixed an issue where Dreya was recruited in Valetport locked.



was recruited in Valetport locked. After reaching any conclusion, any companions in your party who were locked for any reason will fully unlock.



Party members in reserve will now receive any XP, SP and PP bonuses that previously applied only to active members.



The PartyReward Lua script will now also award reserve members when the reward is set to affect 'Everyone' and not just the active members.



Changed the requirements of Call of the Forge, Apprentice of the Oven, and Terracite Hewing perks to rank 2, since you can't learn the recipes if you take these perks during character creation.



Added 2 new attires and linked a missing scene with Isolde in Denham.



You can now complete the optional objective of finding proper attire before attending a certain banquet in Denham.



It should no longer be possible to get stuck behind the bookshelf in Jethal Manor .



Hi folks,I hope you’re enjoying the game. This small hotfix addresses some of the issues you’ve reported. I’m monitoring the forums closely and taking note of your suggestions, so keep them coming!