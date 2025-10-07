 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20286340 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Add "offset left vertical" and "offset right vertical" directions for "single band" and "single band thin" styles.



- You can clone a text entry.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
