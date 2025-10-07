 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20286330 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Improvements

  • The Muscle stat from Shikari’s Ring of Rama has been changed to Nerve stat

  • The quest reward item Money is now untradable and undroppable

  • God Skills have been reorganized and are now interconnected, forming a proper skill tree

  • God Skills now display their stat descriptions and requirements

  • Improved drop rates of Prajati and Gavi from Angul General, Angul Shogun, Kaspa Patri, and Me

  • Angul General now uses his abilities more consistently in battle

  • Increased the drop rate of Tears of the Gods when Angul General is defeated

  • Increased the overall item drop rate from Angul General

  • Added Tears of the Gods as a very rare drop from Me

  • Added Tears of the Gods as a drop from Angul Shogun

  • Increased the overall drop rate for Kaspa Patri

  • The following items have been added as drops from High Kruma monsters

    • Rucaka of Warrior

    • Rucaka of Magic

    • Rucaka of Life

    • Rucaka of Wind

    • Agni Rucaka

  • The following items have been added as drops from Anaka Kruma monsters:

    • Rucaka of Warrior

    • Rucaka of Magic

    • Rucaka of Life

    • Rucaka of Wind

    • Agni Rucaka

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an incorrect description for self-type buffs that referred to the caster as “character” instead of “self.”

  • Fixed an issue in the Abikara skill tree where Agni Lesman incorrectly linked to a non-existent node

  • Fixed a visual issue that distorted the Deva/Garuda skill window tabs

  • Fixed an issue where Angul General did not properly use his skill General’s Wrath, which increases attack speed and enables damage reflection

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Angul General from defending against abilities such as Antakara and Jasate

  • Fixed a localization issue where the quest option displayed Yuriwa Naoki instead of Yuri and Naoki

  • Fixed an issue that prevented characters from self-buffing while acting as party leader. The following skills are now working as intended:

    • Buka Jama

    • Hima Guna

    • Ru Guna

    • Agni Guna

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2081881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link