The Muscle stat from Shikari’s Ring of Rama has been changed to Nerve stat

The quest reward item Money is now untradable and undroppable

God Skills have been reorganized and are now interconnected, forming a proper skill tree

God Skills now display their stat descriptions and requirements

Improved drop rates of Prajati and Gavi from Angul General, Angul Shogun, Kaspa Patri, and Me

Angul General now uses his abilities more consistently in battle

Increased the drop rate of Tears of the Gods when Angul General is defeated

Increased the overall item drop rate from Angul General

Added Tears of the Gods as a very rare drop from Me

Added Tears of the Gods as a drop from Angul Shogun

Increased the overall drop rate for Kaspa Patri

The following items have been added as drops from High Kruma monsters Rucaka of Warrior

Rucaka of Magic

Rucaka of Life

Rucaka of Wind

Agni Rucaka