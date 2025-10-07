Feature Improvements
The Muscle stat from Shikari’s Ring of Rama has been changed to Nerve stat
The quest reward item Money is now untradable and undroppable
God Skills have been reorganized and are now interconnected, forming a proper skill tree
God Skills now display their stat descriptions and requirements
Improved drop rates of Prajati and Gavi from Angul General, Angul Shogun, Kaspa Patri, and Me
Angul General now uses his abilities more consistently in battle
Increased the drop rate of Tears of the Gods when Angul General is defeated
Increased the overall item drop rate from Angul General
Added Tears of the Gods as a very rare drop from Me
Added Tears of the Gods as a drop from Angul Shogun
Increased the overall drop rate for Kaspa Patri
The following items have been added as drops from High Kruma monsters
Rucaka of Warrior
Rucaka of Magic
Rucaka of Life
Rucaka of Wind
Agni Rucaka
The following items have been added as drops from Anaka Kruma monsters:
Rucaka of Warrior
Rucaka of Magic
Rucaka of Life
Rucaka of Wind
Agni Rucaka
Bug Fixes
Fixed an incorrect description for self-type buffs that referred to the caster as “character” instead of “self.”
Fixed an issue in the Abikara skill tree where Agni Lesman incorrectly linked to a non-existent node
Fixed a visual issue that distorted the Deva/Garuda skill window tabs
Fixed an issue where Angul General did not properly use his skill General’s Wrath, which increases attack speed and enables damage reflection
Fixed a bug that prevented Angul General from defending against abilities such as Antakara and Jasate
Fixed a localization issue where the quest option displayed Yuriwa Naoki instead of Yuri and Naoki
Fixed an issue that prevented characters from self-buffing while acting as party leader. The following skills are now working as intended:
Buka Jama
Hima Guna
Ru Guna
Agni Guna
