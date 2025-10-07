FIXED: Corrected team AI bots looking like they are all from the same team.
FIXED: Randomize no longer apply any locked camos to the weapon if they are not purchased.
FIXED: Locked items by level are now being unlocked on the correct level.
FIXED: Score will now increase when you eliminate a real player or bot in FFA game mode.
FIXED: Players can no longer join a private room using auto-matchmaking.
FIXED: Rooms in the room list did not show sometimes.
ADDED: Crosshair modification. In game menu general settings.
ADDED: Added new weapon camo: Green and Red Camo.
ADDED: Main menu background effect.
CHANGED: Total Rush Games splash screen logo has been replaced by the new Aglow Games logo.
UPDATED: Software and dependency updates.
07-OCT-2025 - Fixed Many Issues and Added Crosshair Modification and A New Camo
