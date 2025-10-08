 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20286240 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Your safety while playing our games is our top priority.

We’ve recently been informed of a security vulnerability affecting Unity. Although no malicious activity has been detected, we’re taking immediate action to keep our players protected.

A new update for Along the Edge is now available and includes all the necessary security fixes. We strongly recommend that all players install this update as soon as possible to guarantee the safest and smoothest gameplay experience.

For more information about this issue, please visit Unity’s official website

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Along the Edge Win64 Depot 504392
macOS Along the Edge Mac Depot 504393
