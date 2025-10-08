Your safety while playing our games is our top priority.

We’ve recently been informed of a security vulnerability affecting Unity. Although no malicious activity has been detected, we’re taking immediate action to keep our players protected.

A new update for Along the Edge is now available and includes all the necessary security fixes. We strongly recommend that all players install this update as soon as possible to guarantee the safest and smoothest gameplay experience.

For more information about this issue, please visit Unity’s official website

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

