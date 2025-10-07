New
Added a new pet selection wheel.
Added the "Earthly Fiend Blade" and configured it to be sold by merchants.
Added two new teleportation points.
Added monsters to the ore caves.
Added Iron Ore and蒼石 (Cang Stone) resource nodes.
Added descriptions for caves.
Added a feature to initially hide the pet UI.
Added a usage prompt for the "Breakthrough Pill."
Added a new UI scroll interval.
Increased the amount of "Insight" gained from defeating monsters.
Changes
Adjusted the respawn times and output quantities for various resources (including Longevity Vine, Healing Orchid, Qi-Condensing Grass, Marrow-Washing Flower, Mountain-Shaking Ginseng, Flat Peach Leaf, Cotton, and Wheat).
NPCs can now be interacted with at night.
Adjusted the "Firm Bottleneck" and "First Glimpse" tutorial questlines.
Adjusted antique descriptions; players can now spar with random NPCs.
AI units can now swim.
Puppets will now remain on their pedestals when out of Spirit Stones.
Pigs that have been mounted will no longer be removed by the world refresh system.
Rock Spirit-type monsters are now aggressive.
Increased the yield from ore deposits.
Modified the damage and split count of the "Tianshu" skill.
Adjusted the "Malevolent Qi" and "Insight" gained from the death of summoned creatures.
Modified monster drop rates.
Adjusted the quantity of spirit stones dropped from spirit ore nodes.
Replaced the shockwave visual effect.
Made modifications to the pet selection wheel.
Adjusted the display of progress bars and the spiritual energy bar.
Revised alchemy recipe descriptions.
Modified skill upgrade prompts and attack synchronization.
Changed the locations of two teleportation points.
Deletions
Removed spider eggs and reduced the number of spiders summoned in the second phase.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where equipment in the hotbar could not be repaired.
Fixed a bug where repairing equipment did not consume materials.
Fixed a bug causing the "Undistracted" buff to fail.
Fixed an issue where spells could not be upgraded while riding a mount.
Fixed an issue with Rock Golems respawning after being repeatedly gathered.
Fixed an issue that caused attacks to become locked.
Fixed bugs related to client-side saving on exit, combat, and interactions.
