Increased the amount of "Insight" gained from defeating monsters.

Added a usage prompt for the "Breakthrough Pill."

Added a feature to initially hide the pet UI.

Added monsters to the ore caves.

Added two new teleportation points.

Added the "Earthly Fiend Blade" and configured it to be sold by merchants.

Adjusted the respawn times and output quantities for various resources (including Longevity Vine, Healing Orchid, Qi-Condensing Grass, Marrow-Washing Flower, Mountain-Shaking Ginseng, Flat Peach Leaf, Cotton, and Wheat).

NPCs can now be interacted with at night.

Adjusted the "Firm Bottleneck" and "First Glimpse" tutorial questlines.

Adjusted antique descriptions; players can now spar with random NPCs.

AI units can now swim.

Puppets will now remain on their pedestals when out of Spirit Stones.

Pigs that have been mounted will no longer be removed by the world refresh system.

Rock Spirit-type monsters are now aggressive.

Increased the yield from ore deposits.

Modified the damage and split count of the "Tianshu" skill.

Adjusted the "Malevolent Qi" and "Insight" gained from the death of summoned creatures.

Modified monster drop rates.

Adjusted the quantity of spirit stones dropped from spirit ore nodes.

Replaced the shockwave visual effect.

Made modifications to the pet selection wheel.

Adjusted the display of progress bars and the spiritual energy bar.

Revised alchemy recipe descriptions.

Modified skill upgrade prompts and attack synchronization.