Update 1.0.6

Addressing your feedback

This update brings often-requested improvements: an option to buy max affordable upgrades with a single click, removes the hard cap on residents, improves the save system, chest flood prevention, and more. Not a lot of balance changes in this one, because of a significant change coming in the next update, which we wanted to get your opinion on (see below the changes list).

Save Recovery Pop-up

An important new feature is the new Save Recovery pop-up to load any backup, as unfortunately, save corruption still happened to a few people. I'm sorry for it happening, and I'm pleasantly surprised that so many people are understanding about it. There's also contact info added on where to get help restoring it.

Before launching the game, we recommend doing a manual backup of your saves if possible (copy them anywhere), located at %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Irid Games/IDLE BOSS RUSH

Please check if your game's version is actually 1.0.6, as Steam sometimes doesn't auto-update the game. Version is displayed in the bottom right corner. If it's anything other than that, right-click on the game on Steam and validate game files.

All Changes:

- Add an option to buy the maximum affordable levels in a single click when holding left shift

- Remove the hard cap (limit) on residents

- Add a save data recovery pop-up, listing all saves and backups (including file size, data, town name) and allowing to load any from there

- Hourly backups are modified to a rotating 3-file system

- Fix 'Clear all data' not working because of the backups

- Show Poison Overflow* stacks on UI (*it's a node in the skill tree)

- Reaching the limit of 40 active chests will now auto-collect 10 of those

- Arena: add a button in the Arena pop-up as an additional way to unlock the next tier challenges

- Arena: use an undiscovered Boss image for Bosses that weren't beaten yet

- Arena: to fight in a Boss Rush challenge, you need to have previously beaten every boss that's part of it

- Increase the size of the texts said by units ('finish/click him') in the final Boss fight

- Bright Scythe: change the third upgrade material from Stone Shard to Feather

- Fix 'Troll Legion' skill tree node

- Reduce 'Freeze x Troll' damage from 1M to 800K (to balance the now fixed 'Troll Legion')

- Add the word 'base' to poison damage skill nodes

- Fix Phoenix not completing the rebirth until hovering over the UI

- Prevent the initial cost of Temple's change weather spell from going below 0

- Fix status effects applying and detonating when the Boss is invulnerable (most important for poison and Arena)

- Items applying status effects go on cooldown only if the stack is applied successfully (Ice Whip, Toxic Tongue)

- Set max price of upgrades to 100Q

- Fix Ungodly Flail interaction with the high-level Altering Clock, resulting in not activating at all

What's next?

We've got a lot of feedback saying that the pacing needs improvement. The game makes a sudden jump from a fast-paced early phase to a slow-paced late phase, with not much in between.

- When you prestige for the first time, you have around 15 Divine Gems from achievements, so you can buy a pretty decent amount of skills. After that, you probably don't have maxed Alchemist and Marketplace, so getting achievements is your only option to get Divine Gems, which is slow

- Bosses are getting stronger faster than you

- There is a big HP gap between bosses

- Getting Equipment in the mid-game is slow because you don't have enough good items for farming yet

Our idea to improve that: Boss Levels

- Each boss has 4 levels

- Each level means: more HP, stronger resistances and abilities, but also a higher chance for loot

- You get 1 Divine Gem when you for the first time beat levels 2, 3, 4 of Baldog and bosses after it (overall 21 Divine Gems)

- For level 4 of Hypnothreek and the preceding bosses, you get a one-time use item that allows you to change advisors without doing a hard prestige

- You can freely change which level of the boss you want to fight

- It should improve the balance between damage-oriented builds and farming builds, not depending on respawn timers

- Higher levels count as more than 1 kill for the achievements (based on level)

Do you like that idea?

This next update is planned for the end of this week. After that update, we want to bring back the Strange Tablet from the Demo for an additional late-game challenge and a way to get the demo pet.

Thanks for reading