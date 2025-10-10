 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20285967 Edited 10 October 2025 – 13:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.12.01 Update has been deployed!

The update includes a Unity security update along with the following improvements:

① Fixed an issue with damage application when Poison damage was dealt.
② Increased the maximum difficulty for Endless Mode to 300.
③ Relics are now returned to the inventory upon Item Synthesis.
④ The price for Relic dismantling has been changed to 40% of the original cost.
⑤ Removed the EXP animation to improve frame rate performance.
⑥ Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm

Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.

©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2890941
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2890942
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2890943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link