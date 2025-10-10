The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!Version 1.12.01 Update has been deployed!The update includes a Unity security update along with the following improvements:① Fixed an issue with damage application when Poison damage was dealt.② Increased the maximum difficulty for Endless Mode to 300.③ Relics are now returned to the inventory upon Item Synthesis.④ The price for Relic dismantling has been changed to 40% of the original cost.⑤ Removed the EXP animation to improve frame rate performance.⑥ Miscellaneous bug fixes.Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.