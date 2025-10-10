The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.12.01 Update has been deployed!
The update includes a Unity security update along with the following improvements:
① Fixed an issue with damage application when Poison damage was dealt.
② Increased the maximum difficulty for Endless Mode to 300.
③ Relics are now returned to the inventory upon Item Synthesis.
④ The price for Relic dismantling has been changed to 40% of the original cost.
⑤ Removed the EXP animation to improve frame rate performance.
⑥ Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm
Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.
©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.
Version 1.12.01 Update Notes (Including Unity Security Update) - October 8, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2890941
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2890942
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2890943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update