This update gives the main menu sidebar an indicator that shows that new news items have been published there since the last time you played. It is only visible once, until you leave the main menu, or even more news are published.
Minor Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Mesmer Windows Depot 1308761
- Loading history…
macOS Mesmer Mac Depot 1308762
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Mesmer Linux Depot 1308763
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update