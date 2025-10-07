Hey friendos!

I'm listening intently to player feedback, so here is another little hotfix with more quality of life improvements...

Helped out pad players by adjusting the default stick dead zone and sensitivity.

Player hitbox at some points a little hard to see. Added an additional red glow:

In normal mode, I added an instruction screen:

Volcano King projectiles were a little hard to see on the background, so I added a white outline for better contrast:

Hope you are enjoying the experience! Your feedback is always welcome.