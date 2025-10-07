 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285940
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey friendos!

I'm listening intently to player feedback, so here is another little hotfix with more quality of life improvements...

Helped out pad players by adjusting the default stick dead zone and sensitivity.

Player hitbox at some points a little hard to see. Added an additional red glow:

In normal mode, I added an instruction screen:

Volcano King projectiles were a little hard to see on the background, so I added a white outline for better contrast:

Hope you are enjoying the experience! Your feedback is always welcome.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3806111
  • Loading history…
